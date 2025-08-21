Raj Thackeray's Pet 'Rhino' Enters Press Conference At Shivtirth In Mumbai; Here's What Happened Next | Video |

Mumbai: A press conference called by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday took an unexpected turn when his pet dog walked in midway, drawing smiles and laughter across the room. Known for his fiery speeches and strong leadership, Thackeray’s softer, affectionate side came to the fore as he paused his address to cuddle the pup, instantly changing the mood of the gathering.

Thackeray Was Addressing Media Over Fadnavis Meeting

Earlier that morning, Thackeray had paid a surprise visit to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Varsha, the CM’s official residence at Malabar Hill. The meeting, which lasted nearly 45 minutes, set off a wave of speculation in political circles. To clear the air, Thackeray later invited the media to his Shivtirth residence in Dadar for a press briefing.

With cameras and journalists in full attendance, Thackeray clarified that his discussion with Fadnavis was not political. He said the meeting was focused on Mumbai’s worsening traffic congestion, the rising number of vehicles, and measures required to ease the city’s mounting transport challenges.

Thackeray's Candid Moment With Pet

But it was his pet Pitbull dog that stole the spotlight. Calling out affectionately, “Ye, Pillu,” Thackeray beckoned the little pup closer, showering it with warmth as it wagged around him. Joking with the media, he compared the dog’s size to the microphones in front of him. When reporters asked its name, Thackeray revealed, “His name is Rhino,” a moment that softened the otherwise serious press interaction.

Thackeray’s love for dogs is well known. He is often seen at Shivaji Park with his pets or bonding with stray dogs during his travels, earning him admiration as much for his compassion as his political grit.

Thackeray Slammed Govt For Politicising Issues

The press conference eventually turned back to politics when reporters raised questions about animal-related controversies dominating state politics, from pigeons and elephants to BJP leaders invoking Varah Jayanti. Thackeray dismissed such debates as distractions and held the media responsible for amplifying them. “If you stop giving these issues space, those trying to push them will stop too,” he stated.

Striking with his trademark wit, Thackeray added, “When rats enter your home, do you keep them because they’re Ganesha’s vehicle, or do you drive them out? Should pigeons live even if humans die? What justice is that?” He accused those in power of politicising such issues for publicity.