Palghar Violence: Wedding Celebration Turns Chaotic As Honking Dispute Outside Resort Escalates Into Iron Rod Assault, 4 Injured

Palghar violence erupts outside a resort after a wedding ceremony as a honking dispute escalates into an iron rod assault, leaving four injured | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 23: A serious incident of violence was reported on the evening of December 22 outside Mangroves Resort at Danda Khadi in Palghar district’s Kelwa police station limits, following a wedding ceremony held at the resort.

A minor dispute over vehicle movement and honking escalated into a brutal assault involving iron rods, leaving four people injured, including the resort owner.

Honking Argument Escalates Near Guest Transport Vehicle

According to police, Mangroves Resort had arranged vehicles to ferry guests attending the wedding. While elderly women were boarding a Maruti Eeco vehicle for their return, Yash Milind Mhatre and his friend Jay Nikam, who were travelling in a car from the nearby Creek Wood Resort, began repeatedly honking at the stationary vehicle.

Iron Rod Attack Leaves Wedding Guest Seriously Injured

Ajay Bhoir, who was part of the wedding party, requested them to allow the elderly women to board safely and either wait briefly or pass from the side. This reportedly enraged Yash, who allegedly took out an iron tommy rod from his vehicle and attempted to attack Bhoir. Bhoir managed to snatch the weapon in self-defence.

As a heated argument ensued, Jay allegedly struck Bhoir on the head from behind with an iron rod, leaving him seriously injured and bleeding profusely. When Chetan Mhatre and Uddhav Bhoir rushed to intervene, they too were assaulted with iron rods by the two accused.

On receiving information about the scuffle, Mangroves Resort owner Haresh Bari rushed to the spot and attempted to pacify the attackers. However, an enraged Jay allegedly attacked Bari as well, striking him on the head with an iron rod and injuring him.

Police Register Case, Injured Hospitalised

Following the incident, tension prevailed at the venue as wedding guests expressed anger against the accused. Kelwa Sagari police reached the spot promptly and brought the situation under control.

Also Watch:

A case has been registered at Kelwa Sagari police station, and all four injured persons have been admitted to Dhada Hospital in Palghar for further treatment. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/