Thane: NGO Mimansa, TMC held workshop on 'good touch bad touch' in civic schools | Sourced Photo

A workshop on 'good touch bad touch' was organised for municipal school number 23 students by Thane smart city limited, the education department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and a non-governmental organisation Mimansa on Monday. 218 students from 5th to 9th standard participated in the event.

Over the last few years, various activities are being organised to create awareness among women.

Additional Commissioner of TMC Sandeep Malvi said, “Workshops were conducted using principles of art-based therapy and theatre. For this, clinical psychologists, special educators and remedial educators from the team of 'Mimamsa' were involved.”

Mimansa has been conducting these sessions with TMC for 9 years

Malvi further added, "They presented skits and explained the concepts to the students. Some videos were also shown. 'Mimamsa' has been working with the TMC for the past nine years; they work with many schools in the city."

The trustee of 'Mimamsa' and actor, writer, and rector Chinmoy Mandalakar also interacted with the students during the workshop. The workshop concluded with an interaction between school principals, teachers and students.