 Thane: NGO Mimansa, TMC held workshop on 'good touch bad touch' in civic schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: NGO Mimansa, TMC held workshop on 'good touch bad touch' in civic schools

Thane: NGO Mimansa, TMC held workshop on 'good touch bad touch' in civic schools

Over the last few years, various activities are being organised to create awareness among women.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
article-image
Thane: NGO Mimansa, TMC held workshop on 'good touch bad touch' in civic schools | Sourced Photo

A workshop on 'good touch bad touch' was organised for municipal school number 23 students by Thane smart city limited, the education department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and a non-governmental organisation Mimansa on Monday. 218 students from 5th to 9th standard participated in the event.

Over the last few years, various activities are being organised to create awareness among women.

Read Also
Mumbai: CBI crackdown on child sex abuse, conducts search in 21 states
article-image

Additional Commissioner of TMC Sandeep Malvi said, “Workshops were conducted using principles of art-based therapy and theatre. For this, clinical psychologists, special educators and remedial educators from the team of 'Mimamsa' were involved.”

Mimansa has been conducting these sessions with TMC for 9 years

Malvi further added, "They presented skits and explained the concepts to the students. Some videos were also shown. 'Mimamsa' has been working with the TMC for the past nine years; they work with many schools in the city."

The trustee of 'Mimamsa' and actor, writer, and rector Chinmoy Mandalakar also interacted with the students during the workshop. The workshop concluded with an interaction between school principals, teachers and students.   

Read Also
Indore: Cops teach minor girls about ‘good touch bad touch’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: NGO Mimansa, TMC held workshop on 'good touch bad touch' in civic schools

Thane: NGO Mimansa, TMC held workshop on 'good touch bad touch' in civic schools

MVA in jittery after Shiv Sena UBT misses Opposition dinner over Rahul's Savarkar remark

MVA in jittery after Shiv Sena UBT misses Opposition dinner over Rahul's Savarkar remark

Mumbai jogger's death: City court rejects accused Sumer Merchant's bail application

Mumbai jogger's death: City court rejects accused Sumer Merchant's bail application

Anil Jaisinghani arrest: Call intercepts reveal ₹15k crore match-fixing racket involving...

Anil Jaisinghani arrest: Call intercepts reveal ₹15k crore match-fixing racket involving...

Bombay High Court: Can’t wield sympathy for deliberate occupation of illegal structures

Bombay High Court: Can’t wield sympathy for deliberate occupation of illegal structures