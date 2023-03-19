Indore: Cops teach minor girls about ‘good touch bad touch’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police taught minor girls about ‘good touch bad touch’ and several other things at awareness camps held in Bhanwarkuan and Annapurna area on Sunday. The aim was to prevent them from being victims of sexual assaults.

Police said that under the ‘Ghar Chhod Ke Na Jaao’ drive the in-charge of Annapurna police station, Gopal Parmar, along with his team organised camp in Janseva Nagar. Bhanwarkuan TI Shashikant Chaurasia and his team station organised another programme in Jeet Nagar and Sonia Gandhi Nagar.

The police teams informed the minor girls and their family members present there about the crimes against children and women, measures for their safety and various help lines operated to help women and children.

Police also urged young girls who run away from their homes or elope with someone not to take such steps as there are many adverse consequences for the families.

They were also made aware about current cyber crimes.