Indore: Summer is approaching, but no Summer Specials so far

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The rail passengers who were confident that there would be several Summer Special trains from the city are now disappointed as no such announcement has been made even though the summer holidays in educational institutions are around the corner.

Last year three trains were started as Summer Specials from the city to popular destinations like Mumbai, Patna, and New Delhi. Mumbai and Ahmedabad rail divisions of Western Railway have already declared their list of Summer Specials.

Most families go for holiday trips or to their home towns once school\college examinations end and summer holidays start. Naturally, there is a huge rush during this period, and the railways starts Summer Special trains to cater to the increased rush. It is not possible for the regular trains to meet the increased demand, and there is a long wait list for these trains. Most passengers are unable to travel as they do not get confirmed tickets on the regular trains to important destinations.

Traditionally the Summer Special trains are announced quite early and bookings are opened in March every year.

Sources in the Ratlam division office said that they have not announced any Summer Special trains so far as they are waiting for the response of passengers, and once they get the details of the wait list for regular trains, they will announce the Summer Specials.

Last year, the Ratlam division started three Summer Special trains from the city to Mumbai, New Delhi and Patna. All trains got tremendous responses from the passengers. Looking at the overwhelming response from the passengers towards the Summer Special train started for New Delhi, Railway continued its operation 3 days a week till recently.

We have not received any information about starting any train from the city as a Summer Special train.

-Khemraj Meena, PRO Ratlam Division.

It is surprising to know that the Ratlam division has yet not decided to start any Summer Special train from the city. Indore and Ujjain traditionally attract a huge number of passengers during the summer months and both are important stations of the division. This issue was raised by MPs during a meeting with railway officials of the Ratlam division.

-Nagesh Namjoshi, former member of Passenger Amenities Committees of Railway Board.