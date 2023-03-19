Indore: State’s advocates to abstain from work from March 23

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The advocates associated with the State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh will abstain from work from March 23 to protest against High Court’s instruction to prioritise 25 old pending cases and resolve them within three months.

The State Bar gave the strike call after a meeting held on Saturday. The Bar wants the High Court to take back these instructions till March 21.

The meeting of the general body of the Madhya Pradesh State Advocates Council was held on Saturday in which first of all Vivek Singh submitted his resignation from the post of president to the house, which was accepted.

After this Prem Singh Bhadoria of Gwalior was unanimously elected as the new President of the Council. RK Singh Saini will continue as the vice president, Manish Tiwari became the treasurer and Radhelal Gupta became the honorary secretary.

Indore Bar Association’s secretary Ghanshyam Gupta said, “We are with the state bar and we support its decision and will follow it. We are also suffering same as other advocates in the state.”

