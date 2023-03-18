Indore: Life term to two rape accused

Representational Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two rape accused were sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday by a local court which also recommended compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the rape victim.

DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said Sumit Soni and Pradeep Yadav had raped the victim in February 2019.

The victim’s father and brother had filed a report at Banganga police station. In the report they said the victim and her brother were returning home when they were accosted by the two accused. The victim knew one of the accused, so she told her brother to go home and went with them.

However, when she did not return home, they filed a missing person’s report. Later, the victim was found in Mortakka and she alleged that the two accused had taken her to a guest house in Omkareshwar where they raped her at knife point. Later, someone dropped her near the Mortakka police station.