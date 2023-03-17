Indore: ‘Epilepsy is still a social stigma’, says neurologist Dr Archana Verma

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Even after various developments in society, epilepsy is still considered a social stigma, which is the reason for an increase in the number of cases. Large number of epilepsy patients remain deprived of treatment due to a lack of awareness,” neurologist Dr Archana Verma said.

She was addressing a free health check-up and medicine distribution camp for epilepsy patients on Thursday.

“If we go through the observational records, over five children dropout from school due to epilepsy events while many people are losing their jobs due to the same as they are not being accepted by the society,” Dr Verma said.

She added that 95 per cent cases of epilepsy can be cured through medicines while five percent can be cured with surgery.

“Patients need to take medicines on time as they can live a normal life if they don’t miss the dose. We organised the camp and distributed free medicines to the patients as a large number of people remained untreated due to the economical burden of medicines,” the neurologist said.

She also added that epilepsy is a chronic disease related to the brain, in which a person has seizures which occur due to sudden and abnormal chemical reactions in the brain cells. It affects different parts of the body. Epilepsy can affect anyone but if it is treated in time, one can be got rid of.