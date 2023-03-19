Thane: NCP's Jitendra Awhad accuses TMC officer Mahesh Aher of ₹100 crore MHADA scam

Intensifying attack against Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Aher, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad accused him of committing a scam worth more than ₹100 crore in the allotment of flats developed for Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Besides Aher, some civic officials and political leaders are also hand in gloves in the scam, tweeted the legislator who has even raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly and demanded an inquiry.

Elaborating his accusation, Awhad said the Islamia building in Mumbra was demolished for road widening in 2019. Owners of seven shops and 42 flats were eligible for accommodation in the MHADA project. Instead of 42 flats, Aher showed more than 150 flats, gave 42 flats to the eligible owners and usurped the rest, said the MLA. Also after the demolition, a two-storey illegal building was constructed at the same place and the shops in it were rented out, he added.

Mahesh Aher denies all accusations

“Based on fake documents, ₹20 lakh was charged for each flat and Rs50 lakh each for shops. The affected residents complained to the police with evidence but no action has been taken till date. The amount earned after selling the flats has been distributed among top TMC officials and few leaders. Hence, no action has been taken despite several complaints,” said Awhad.

Developers of the Islamia building Sahil Sheikh and Haji Jahangir Sheikh have corroborated Awhad's charge. They said that even after several complaints to the TMC officials and Mumbra police officials, no concrete action was taken.

Denying the charges, Aher said he is ready to face any investigation.