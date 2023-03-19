Thane: Controversial TMC officer Mahesh Aher grilled by cops for allegedly threatening Jatin Awhad

Soon after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad raised his voice at Legislative Assembly on March 15, against the controversial assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced CID inquiry in the case.

On Thursday, March 16 Mahesh Aher was grilled for more than one hour by Thane police.

On March 16, the Thane Congress city president Vikrant Chavan also wrote a letter to police chief Jai Jeet Singh regarding him and his family getting threats from Mahesh Aher.

Aher's clip threatening Awhad's family goes viral

On February 15, the NCP posted the audio clip of Mahesh Aher threatening Jitendra Awhad and his family. The video went viral soon after it got posted on social media. Awhad's family was threatened with death and after the audio clip went viral the NCP party workers beat Aher at the TMC headquarters entrance gate. After that, a case was registered against Awhad along with some of his party workers and 4 were also served with externment order.

The NCP party workers, through various protests, demanded action against Aher from the police. But the police officials did not even question Aher. On the other hand, Awhad had filed a complaint against Aher at Vartak Nagar police station. But despite all this, no action was taken against Aher. Finally, Awhad raised this issue in the Legislative Assembly. After that, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the matter will be investigated by CID.

Vikrant Chavan claims Aher threatening his family too

Meanwhile, Vikrant Chavan on March 16 held a press conference and alleged that he and his family are also under threat from Aher. He also gave a letter in this regard to the Thane police chief. After that, the investigation of Aher has been started by the Thane Crime Investigation Department along with the CID.

"We had grilled Aher for one hour in the case where allegations were made by Congress city president Vikrant Chavan that he and his family had a threat from TMC assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher. We will also inquire with him about the audio clips which went viral and accordingly we will proceed with the investigation," said Thane Crime Investigation Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police.

