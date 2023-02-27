Thane: TMC fires controversial officer Mahesh Aher from Real Estate department

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) administration has removed controversial assistant commissioner of encroachment department, Mahesh Aher, from the Real Estate department over allegations of threatening Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad.

The charge has been now handed over to Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar ward committee assistant commissioner Akshay Guddhe.

Earlier MLA Awhad expressed displeasure over the lack of action against Aher by TMC officials despite giving evidence. The discussion was started in the political circle that Awhad will be raising the issue in the session and the reason TMC removed Aher before the discussion about Aher in the session.

Aher caught threatening Awhad in audio clip

Few days back the audio of Aher allegedly threatening Awhad went viral and Awhad alleged that the voice in the audio belonged to TMC assistant commissioner Aher.

Aher was beaten up by NCP activists at the entrance gate of the TMC. A case was registered against seven people including Awhad in this case and four were arrested by the police. Awhad had also filed a complaint against Mahesh Aher at Vartak Nagar police station in the case of threats.

Awhad hits back with corruption video

Awhad on his twitter account circulated a video of Aher's office staff counting money. Meanwhile, Vikrant Chavan of Congress had also made serious allegations against Aher, saying that the rehabilitation scheme of the TMC had been manipulated during his tenure.

The Congress and NCP Mahila Aghadi had protested in front of police station to take action against Aher. NCP on Sunday, February 26 also held a silent march in Mumbra.

Congress, NCP want immediate action against Aher

A political expert from Thane said, "Congress and NCP expressed displeasure that even after demanding the dismissal of Aher from the TMC service and his arrest, it was not accepted. Awhad has also expressed his displeasure about the police and civic body not taking action despite giving evidence against Aher, and it was expected that he would raise the issue in the state assembly. However before its impact in the session the TMC administration has removed Aher from Real Estate department."

TMC additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade has issued an order in this regard. However, the charge of assistant commissioner of encroachment department held by Aher has been retained.