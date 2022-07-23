Thane: TMC assistant commissioner of anti-encroachment department Mahesh Aher gets death threat |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) assistant commissioner of anti-encroachment department Mahesh Aher alleged that assistant commissioner of Kalwa ward committe Sameer Jadhav threatened him to kill on Saturday, July 23 when he asked for a report regarding encroachment in Kalwa. The threat to Mahesh Aher has created tense situation in the city and at the same time the dispute has bought the picture of differences between municipal officials.

Mahesh Aher, assistant commissioner, TMC Anti-Encroachment department said, " The illegal constructions are going on in Kalwa ward and there is many complaints about it. In order to get the report about it I contacted Kalwa ward committe assistant commissioner Sameer Jadhav on Friday night through mobile and asked for report on unauthorised constructions in the Kalwa ward. I suggested him to take action against all the unauthorised constructions from Saturday. Instead of following the instructions and give the report Jadhav abused me and threatened to kill me."

Aher further added, " I have registered a complaint against Sameer Jadhav in Naupada police station. I don't know who is supporting Sameer Jadhav, but if anything happens to my life then Jadhav will be responsible for it. Also I will start initiating strict action against all the encroachments from next Monday and more action will be taken in Kalwa area."

Naupada police station senior police inspector Sanjay Dhumal said, " Based on the complaint given by TMC assistant commissioner of anti-encroachment department Mahesh Aher we have registered a non-cognizable (NC) offence against Sameer Jadhav."

Meanwhile Sameer Jadhav was not available for the comments even after several attempts but the he gave the statement for the media which was doing rounds on WhatsApp read, " Mahesh Aher's allegations against me are baseless, on the contrary he on Friday night at around 9:40pm called me in a drunken state through WhatsApp call and threatened me. I did not replied I just told him that I will speak with you later. On Saturday, July 23 Mahesh Aher made some statements in front of reporters just to defame me. All his allegations are baseless. Aher has some personal interest and he is motivated to remain in the limelight by doing such acts. He is always at the forefront of threatening some honest working officials like me and also misusing his position. The complaint filed by him at Naupada police station is just a NC. If one check his past history than Thanekars better know that which officers give threat."