Thane: Man Arrested for Posting Offensive Content on Social Media Against Several Political Leaders

Thane: The Naupada police in Thane arrested a 30-year-old man from Sangli on Saturday for allegedly posting offensive content on social media targeting union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane, Kalyan MP Dr. Shrikanth Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nitesh Rane, and Nilesh Rane.

Objectionable content against several leaders

According to Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector at Naupada police station, "A 30-year-old person identified as Praveen Pawar from Kadegaon in Sangli has allegedly posted objectionable content on social media about Shrikant Shinde, Narayan Rane, Nitesh Rane, Nilesh Rane, and Devendra Fadnavis. He made the offensive comment on the Facebook account named 'Yuvasena Maharashtra Rajya,' which has a picture of Thackeray group leader Aditya Thackeray. Based on the complaint lodged by Dattatray Gavas, a Thane city secretary of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), we have registered a case against Pawar under various sections, including the IT Act."

Dattaray Gavas stated, "I came across this offensive text on Facebook against various leaders and accordingly filed a complaint at Naupada police station. The sentiments of our party workers were hurt by the offensive post."

Dhumal added, "Taking cognizance of the matter, we investigated and discovered that this post was circulated by Praveen Pawar from Kadegaon in Sangli. We have arrested Praveen from Sangli and are further investigating the case. Also, according to the initial investigation, Praveen is not an official of the Thackeray group."

