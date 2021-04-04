Thane: Man arrested for killing 27-year-old, throwing his body in Bhatsa river

Thane: The Titwala police have arrested Buta Balya Jadhav, a 25-year-old man, for killing a 27-year-old man and throwing his body in the Bhatsa river. The police during the investigation found the accused wife left home and asked for a divorce. Jadhav doubted his wife's illicit relationship with the deceased and hence in anger he committed the crime.
The police said the incident took place in-between March 30, 2 pm to April 2, 11 am when the dead body of Umesh Baban Waghe, 27, was found near the Bhatsa river. The dead body was found on April 2, near Ojhali village near Kapil Patil Bungalow near Bhatsa river.
The police after interrogating the accused he allegedly said Jadhav found out about the illicit relationship of his wife with Waghe. Also, Jadhav's wife went to mother's place and was not ready to return back and stay with Jadhav. She demanded a divorce from Jadhav and warned him about never coming back. They were married for more than five years and not having kids.
"However in anger Jadhav, a fisherman, took Waghe near Bhatsa river area and hit on his head with a heavy iron object. He then left the place and hid in a village. Later at night he again came and tied the legs of Waghe and threw him in Bhatsa river to clear evidence," said Kamlakar Munde, police sub-inspector, Titwala police station. "After the body was found we suspect and murder was suspected. We interrogated the wife of Waghe. She said his husband was having an affair with Jadhav's wife, which she has been listening to for the past few days in the village. We check to find Jadhav missing in the village and even after being a neighbor he was not present for the last rite. Eyewitnesses even saw Jadhav and Waghe before the incident going towards the riverside. Hence, we arrested and he confirmed the crime and also recovered the weapon," added Munde.
Raju Vanjare, senior police inspector, Titwala police station said Jadhav was arrested on Saturday and was produced in local court. "He has been remanded in police custody for seven days," added Vanjare.
The Titwala police have registered a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian penal code.
