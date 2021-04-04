Thane: Man arrested for killing 27-year-old, throwing his body in Bhatsa river

Thane: The Titwala police have arrested Buta Balya Jadhav, a 25-year-old man, for killing a 27-year-old man and throwing his body in the Bhatsa river. The police during the investigation found the accused wife left home and asked for a divorce. Jadhav doubted his wife's illicit relationship with the deceased and hence in anger he committed the crime.

The police said the incident took place in-between March 30, 2 pm to April 2, 11 am when the dead body of Umesh Baban Waghe, 27, was found near the Bhatsa river. The dead body was found on April 2, near Ojhali village near Kapil Patil Bungalow near Bhatsa river.

The police after interrogating the accused he allegedly said Jadhav found out about the illicit relationship of his wife with Waghe. Also, Jadhav's wife went to mother's place and was not ready to return back and stay with Jadhav. She demanded a divorce from Jadhav and warned him about never coming back. They were married for more than five years and not having kids.