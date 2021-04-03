Here's how UP STF nabbed accused sharpshooter involved in MNS leader Jameel Shaikh's murder

The Thane police along with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force officials arrested a 22-year-old man the sharp shooter in the murder case of Jameel Shaikh 49, an activist and member of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena who was brutally killed in November in day light. Uttar Pradesh police in the press note had alleged name of a Nationalist Congress Party corporator from Thane who gave a supari.
The Thane police arrested the second accused Irfan Sonu Shaikh 22, a resident of Uttar Pradesh who was hiding in Gorakhpur after committing the crime. Earlier, on November 27, 2020, the first accused Shahid Shaikh, 31, a rabodi resident was arrested in the crime. The Thane police received information about Irfan and reached Uttar Pradesh. Gathering information the police found Irfan to be coming near Kathauta Jheel in the jurisdiction of Vibhuti Khand police station. "He was going to come to meet a friend and was about to leave the place. We detained him on Saturday afternoon. He will be produced in local court of Uttar Pradesh and after getting transit remand will be brought to Thane," said a police officer from Thane police.
The UP police alleged Irfan was the main shooter who fired the round on Jameel for a supari of Rs 2 lakhs. Irfan in his state to UP police said on November 23,2020 Shahid Shaikh and Osama met him in Thane and decided about killing Shaikh on the same day. "We then went from the hotel too to the car of Shahid, where we changed the clothes. Shahid was wearing a helmet and driving the motorcycle and Irfan was the pillion rider. As soon as Jameel came out of the mosque and went ahead on his motorcycle. After following Irfan fired him to kill him on the road. Osman was nearby us during the incident. Irfan alleged the plan was executed by Osman and the supari was given on the order's of Najeeb Mulla, the NCP Corporator. Irfan claims he is not aware about how much the deal was final between Osama and Najeeb Mulla. And the doubt on Najeeb Mulla was after the FIR was registered," stated the press note release by UP police.
The Thane police have placed bandobast at Najeeb Mulla old office. But locals pelted stones and damaged his another office and construction site near Juma Majeed in Rabodi area of Thane. We tried calling Najeeb Mulla, the NCP corporator but he disconnected the call.
