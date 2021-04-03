Here's how UP STF nabbed accused sharpshooter involved in MNS leader Jameel Shaikh's murder

The UP police alleged Irfan was the main shooter who fired the round on Jameel for a supari of Rs 2 lakhs. Irfan in his state to UP police said on November 23,2020 Shahid Shaikh and Osama met him in Thane and decided about killing Shaikh on the same day. "We then went from the hotel too to the car of Shahid, where we changed the clothes. Shahid was wearing a helmet and driving the motorcycle and Irfan was the pillion rider. As soon as Jameel came out of the mosque and went ahead on his motorcycle. After following Irfan fired him to kill him on the road. Osman was nearby us during the incident. Irfan alleged the plan was executed by Osman and the supari was given on the order's of Najeeb Mulla, the NCP Corporator. Irfan claims he is not aware about how much the deal was final between Osama and Najeeb Mulla. And the doubt on Najeeb Mulla was after the FIR was registered," stated the press note release by UP police.

The Thane police have placed bandobast at Najeeb Mulla old office. But locals pelted stones and damaged his another office and construction site near Juma Majeed in Rabodi area of Thane. We tried calling Najeeb Mulla, the NCP corporator but he disconnected the call.