Uttar Pradesh: Two Bajrang Dal activists held in nuns' harassment case in Jhansi

Lucknow: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested two Bajrang Dal activists who were allegedly involved in harassment case of nuns at the Jhani Railway station.

The GRP Circle Officer Jhansi N.K. Mansuri said that two persons were arrested in connection with harassment of nuns at the Jhansi Railway station on March 19.

The CO said that they were having an argument with the SHO GRP Sunil Kumar Singh for letting off two nuns who were allegedly involved in conversions of two girls. The arrested persons have been identified as Anchal Ajariya and Purgesh Amariya.

They had threatened to launch an agitation over GRP inaction, Mansuri said adding, that they were arrested on charges of breach of peace and misbehaviour with GRP officials.

Two Kerala-bound nuns and two postulants were taken off from Utkal Express on March 19 by Bajrang Dal activists who had charged them for conversions. They had entered into a brawl with them in the train during their journey over forcibly converting the two postulants.

The nuns and the two postulants were grilled for six hours at the GRP over allegations of the Bajrang Dal activists. Later, they were let off by the GRP after nothing was found against them. They were boarded in another train with an escort of GRP.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah had sought a detailed report from the Yogi Adityanath government after the Kerala Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayana shot off a letter to him demanding action against the Bajrang Dal activists involved in harassment of nuns.

The state government had sent Lucknow SP Saumitra Yadav to probe the case. During the investigations, the SP had summoned the nuns and two postulates for recording their statement but they had refused.

Statements of Levia Thomas, Hemlata (Nuns) and Shweta and Beetrang were then recorded through WhatsApp video calling. The investigating officer had recorded statements of about 20 persons and sent a detailed report to the Union Home Ministry and the state government.

After getting orders from the Centre and State government, the GRP has now started arresting those allegedly involved in the case.