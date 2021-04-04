COVID-19: Route March by Thane police as night curfew kicks in

Thane: With rising cases of COVID-19 across Thane city with new restrictions and night curfew has been imposed by the authorities. Meanwhile, the Kopri police carried out a route march in the east part of the city.

The police said the route march was started at 6:30 pm from Ashtavinayak chowk heading from Narayan Koli Chowk towards Kopri tunnel to Thane railway station, vegetable market, Thanekar Wadi, Shanti Nagar, Bara Bungalow area and ended up at Kopri police station at 7:30 pm.

A police official from Kopri police station said the march was carried out in the evening hours when people are likely to flout the night curfew rules. Thane east is a market area and many of the shopkeepers keep shops open even after 8 pm (time limit for the night curfew).

The route march was carried out on Saturday to alert people and make announcements on social distancing, wearing masks, self-isolation. Police also appealed to close the shop on time and not roam around during the night without emergency or strict action will be taken against them.

The route march was headed by assistant commissioner of police, wagle estate division along with Mamta Dzouza, senior police inspector, Kopri police station, four police officials, 33 policemen, 5 home guard, 1 official of SRPF striking and 13 staff were followed.

"Our main purpose was to create awareness among the masses about the increasing threat and spread of the virus. We appealed citizens to stay home and avoid coming out without any emergencies," said Mamta Dzouza, senior police inspector, Kopri police station.