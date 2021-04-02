Thane: Ambarnath police arrest two including clerk with private bank for duping senior citizens

The Ambarnath police have arrested two people including a clerk with a private bank for duping senior citizens. The arrested clerk found out that the victim's bank accounts were not linked to their mobile phone. He then duped 12 people and transferred around Rs 11 lakh to his friend's account who was also arrested.

The Ambarnath police last week registered a cheating case on the complaint of the Bank Manager. They arrested two accused are identified as Sumit Manglani 33, the clerk and Sumit's friend Vijay Gupta 38 on whose account the cash was transferred.

"A case was registered last week after the Bank Manager found out about the duo. The manager had doubts about Sumit as one of the customers had complained about a transaction without any intimation. The Bank investigated and found out 12 such transactions from different bank accounts. Also, the cash from all the Bank accounts was transferred to the account of Vijay Gupta. However, we arrested both of them last week. They were in police custody for seven days and will be produced in court on Friday," said Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector, Ambarnath police station.

The private bank (Bank of Baroda) is situated at Ambernath west. Sumit, who is the clerk at the bank, has been working with for the last three years. He was aware of the loopholes in the system and took advantage of the same to target senior citizens who often come to the bank to check their bank accounts. "Sumit had in total cheated for Rs 11.60 lakhs and transferred the amount to Gupta's account. We are yet to recover the cash. Sumit resides in Ulhasnagar, while Gupta stays in Kalyan. We are trying to get details about how they misuse the cash," said a police officer.