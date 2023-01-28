Thane: Jitendra Awhad blasts TMC's Kalwa ward committee official in viral audio clip; Listen in

Jitendra Awhad | File Photo

Thane: An audio clip of NCP MLA and former housing minister Jitendra Awhad scolding Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Kalwa ward committee assistant commissioner Subodh Thanekar over the issue of unauthorised constructions in Kalwa and Mumbra has gone viral on social media.

In the audio clip, Awhad can be heard making serious allegation that Thanekar is pocketing money and defaming him by hiding his name to avoid action. Awhad also made a shocking allegation that as of now 29 illegal constructions are underway in Kharegaon.

Awhad can also be heard questioning Thanekar "are you taking action against illegal construction of Rohidas Patil building because I asked you to?. Also, you did not notice any other buildings beside Rohidas Patil's unauthorised building." The assistant commissioner Thanekar, on the other side, seemed afraid while answering Awhad.

Thanekar, while replying to Awhad, said that the TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar asked to demolish plinth plus one and two floors building and it should also be seen that no new illegal constructions come up. Awhad asked Thanekar that if the building has 7 floors and already constructed then it will not be demolished, and why action shouldn't be taken against it.

TMC official accused of taking ₹20 lakh bribe

The former housing minister alleged that Thanekar took ₹20 lakh from Rohidas Patil. Thanekar refused and said that he is making wrong allegations and he has not taken even a single rupee as a bribe. Awhad says that he will make the person stand in front of him who paid him ₹20 lakhs.

Awhad also said that in Kalwa and Kharegaon, the TMC officer "Thanekar is targeting me by saying that I have asked for the demolition of said illegal buildings. I have never asked anyone to harm anyone's property. You take money and fill your pockets and just defame me why don't you demolish other buildings questioned Awhad. He also asked Thanekar that should the new ones be demolished and the completed ones not be demolished?"

Awhad further added, "Thanekar, If there will be inquiry tomorrow about the bribe in illegal constructions then your family members will also be in trouble. Also Thanekar you are one of the most corrupt officers in TMC. Why you wait for the instructions of TMC deputy commissioner Manish Joshi . If you don't have the guts to take decision then leave the post immediately."

Awhad also warned Thanekar that if he doesn't agree of what he's am saying then a personal battle between them will start. "I will show you from whom you are are taking money from and will also go to the High Court," Awhad allegedly said in the clip.

Subodh Thanekar refused to comment on the the allegations and also whether he lodged any FIR after being contacted by Free Press Journal. He said, " I don't have to comment on it."

Even after several attempts, TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar was unavailable for the comments.

