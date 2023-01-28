Thane: 'Government will stand firmly behind teachers,' says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde participated in PM Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program | FPJ

Thane: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde participated in PM Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program at Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) school in Kisan Nagar on Friday where he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organizing a stress relief program for crores of students.

Shinde reiterated the PM's remarks on teachers being an important element in the education system and the task of building tomorrow's India and Maharashtra is in the hands of teachers.

The CM on Friday said that the teachers should do the work of imparting knowledge wholeheartedly and assured that the government will stand firmly behind them.

TMC chief present on occasion

TMC commissioner and administrator Abhijeet Bangar, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade, Deputy Director of Education, Mumbai Sandeep Sanve, Education Officer Balasaheb Rakshe, among others were present on this occasion.

TMC chief Bangar welcomed Chief Minister Shinde by giving him textbooks.

On Friday, PM Modi interacted with students from all over the world through the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program.

The Prime Minister through the program urged the students to appear for the exams with joy and laughter and not be intimidated by them.

"We should remember that the competition is not with others but with us," he said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde thanked the Prime Minister for giving his precious time to students across the country while saying that if we compete with others, we get depressed again.

"When the Prime Minister's mother passed away a few days ago, after her last rites, he started work immediately. He executed many projects in the country and did not let them stop, dedicated to the people, this is his feeling towards the country and this is seen by the whole country. In fact, we all know that people from all over the world participated in this 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event. Students from different 150 countries and teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have taken note of these Pariksha Pe Charcha programs. Millions of students, parents and teachers across the world have participated in this program," the CM said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde tells students about his school memories

The CM after interacting with the students and teachers became emotional while recalling his childhood memories in the school. The CM said that his school was held in a chawl and his class teacher was named Raghunath Parab.

He further said that they used to clean the classrooms before sitting down and there was a different joy in doing that.

He further expressed confidence in students of municipal schools saying that they will do well and will brighten the name of the city as well as the country.

Shinde said, "Studying in municipal schools doesn't mean you can't compete with students in private schools. Finally, the student should have self-confidence and perseverance. Sometimes you may fail, but there is no reason to panic, there is no reason to get tired. Failure is the first step to success and I have had many such incidents in my life but I never got tired. Today I become the chief minister of the state because of such incidents in my life."

PM Modi's book on exams presented to students

Exam Warrior, a book written by PM Narendra Modi for students, was presented to three students as a gift by CM Eknath Shinde.

The book Exam Warrior contains many important points to guide the students through theiir examinations and TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar informed that this book will be distributed free of cost to all the students of TMC schools.

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)