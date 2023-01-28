e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Minor boy detained for raping 5-year-old girl in Nagpada; victim to get free education till 10th std

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | Pixabay
A minor boy was detained for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in Nagpada and sent to a juvenile correction centre.

He was detained within six hours of the crime.

Free education till 10th standard for victim

The Nagpada police officials have collected Rs 1.10 lakh for the victim and have made provisions for giving her free education till the 10th standard.

A case has been registered under sections of IPC and POCSO.

