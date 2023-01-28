WATCH: Virar-bound Mumbai local hits crane while entering Naigaon station; motorman sustains minor injuries |

Mumbai: An incident took place on the intervening night of 27/28th Jan where a suburban Virar local, while entering Naigaon station was hit by a Hydra Crane Boom which was for lift erection work.

Video shows injured motorman and damage to the train

The video taken just after the incident showed the injured motorman who was injured and later tied bandages on his head where he was wounded. The video also showed damage caused to the train inside the motoman's cabin.

Train emptied immediately after incident

The motorman, Mohammad Afzal received minor injuries in the incident and was administered first aid. Subsequently, the train was emptied and taken to Virar car shed. It is ensured that all work site safety precautions will be taken.

Hydra Crane driver, Kamlesh Yadav injured in the incident |

Incident took place due to stone pelting on Hydra Crane driver

According to sources, the crash incident happened due to stone pelting by a transgender on the hydra crane driver. The driver lost his control, and in result dashed with local train.The Hydra Crane driver, identified as Kamlesh Yadav was also injured on his thumb by stone pelting by transgender.

