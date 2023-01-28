Mumbai: Special traffic block on Western Railway for de-launching of 6 girders of Gokhale bridge

Representative Image | File

Western Railway will operate special night traffic and power block for 3 nights at Andheri for the de-launching of six girders of Gokhale bridge.

The block will be operated on Sun/Mon night, Mon/Tue night) and Tue/Wed night) from 10 pm to 05.00 am.

"Due to special Night Traffic and Power Block on Harbour line for de-launching of girders of Gokhale bridge at Andheri by Western Railway from 29/30 January (Sun/Mon night) midnight to 31st January/First February (Tue/Wed mid night) down harbour Suburban services leaving Bandra towards Goregaon from 10.03 pm to 00.15 am will remain cancelled. Similarly Up harbour Suburban services leaving Goregaon from 9.43 pm to 00.07 am will remain cancelled" said an railway official.

Special Night Traffic and Power Block in Khadavli- Asangaon section

Apart from that, the Central Railway will also operate a special night traffic and power block on the Up and Down lines between Khadavli and Asangaon during midnight on the 29th of January from 02.05 am to 04.05 am for the modification of the Electronic Interlocking (EI) system.

Due to this block, Kasara local leaving CSMT at 00.15 am will be short-terminated at Thane and CSMT local leaving Kasara at 03.15 am will run from Thane.

In addition to that, five long-distance trains will be regulated at Asangaon, Atgaon, Khardi, Kasara for 35 minutes to 95 minutes and arrive destination behind schedule including Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Express, Shalimar-LTT Express, Howrah-CSMT Mail via Nagpur, Shalimar-LTT Samarasata Express and Adilabad-Mumbai Express.

Confirming the development a senior officer of CR said there will be No Mega Block on Sunday 29 th January.

