Pune: Central Maharashtra and Marathwada to receive light rains

Pune: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune has predicted that isolated rain in central Maharashtra and Marathwada areas in 48 hours while there will be a slight rise in the temperature in the rest of the state.

On Friday afternoon, Aurangabad received light rains and most of central Maharashtra was under cloud cover. Although, the temperature in the rest of the state was dry, IMD has forecast rains for central part of Maharashtra and Marathwada till Sunday. From Monday onwards, the weather will be dry.

Head of IMD Pune spoke on cause behind isloated rain

Head of weather and climate, IMD, Pune Anupam Kashyapi said, “the reason behind the isolated rain in few parts of the state was because of wind interaction over north-central parts of our State ( along with areas of central India)”.

Meanwhile, there was a sharp increase of the temperature in Central Maharashtra while a decrease in minimum temperature in Marathwada and Vidharbha region of the state. Aurangabad recorded the minimum temperature of 13 degree Celsius which was lowest across the state while Bramhapuri recorded the highest temperature of 33 degree Celsius.

Mumbai however remained cool with Coloba recording a maximum of 25.7 degree Celsius while Santacruz recorded 28.8 degree Celsius.

