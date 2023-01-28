Thane: TMC announces water supply cut in parts of city on Jan 30 | Representative Image

Thane: Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has undertaken the upgradation and strengthening works at Jambhul Water Purification Centre. In order to make some additions to the first phase of this work there will be shutdown in some parts of Thane on Monday, January 30 from 12 pm to Tuesday, January 31 till 12pm.

Water cut announced in Diva and Mumbra

Due to this shutdown on Monday there will be a water cut in Diva ward committee and Mumbra ward committee in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) jurisdiction. The water cut at Kismat Colony, Chand Nagar, MM Valley, Amrit Nagar, Almas Colony,Vitawa, Kalwa Village, Manishanagar and Kharigaon.

TMC appealed citizens to store water accordingly

The TMC in the statement has appealed the citizens to store water properly for the next 1 to 2 days as there is a possibility of low pressure water supply until the water supply is restored.

