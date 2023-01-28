Thane: CM Eknath Shinde visits his school in Kisan Nagar for PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha

e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday for the first time went back to his school – Number 23 in Kisan Nagar, Thane – where he studied as a child. The occasion was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha programme. Tge CM interacted with 23 students from the school. 

He said, “The values imparted by the PM will definitely be useful. Students should be without stress, enjoy sports and participate in various activities.” He also expressed hope that students will get inspiration by listening to the PM’s thoughts and build their lives by exploring their abilities.

Students from around 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 registered for the ‘Pariksha Pay Charcha’ programme. About 38.80 lakh students have registered in the country. “I’is a matter of pride that crores from all over the world are participating in this today,” the CM noted.

“The State Government is bringing reforms in the education sector. Students should have perseverance and self-confidence,” said Mr Shinde, advising students to not get discouraged by failures like he did.

Talking about the school, he recalled his class teacher Raghunath Parab. “At that time, there was no school building. Classes used to be held in a chawl. I used to clean the school myself. There was a different joy in it,” he said. 

