Citizens Slam NMMC Over Neglected Public Toilet At Parsik Hill, Question Cleanliness Claims Despite High National Rankings

Navi Mumbai: The condition of the only public toilet at Parsik Hill in Belapur has drawn sharp criticism from citizens, who allege neglect by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) despite the city’s high ranking in national cleanliness surveys.

Morning walkers and visitors cite lack of water, power and basic safety

Residents and regular visitors to Parsik Hill—including morning walkers, youth preparing for police recruitment, and evening visitors—say the lone public toilet in the area suffers from irregular water supply and lack of electricity, leaving the premises in darkness after sunset. Citizens have flagged the situation as unhygienic and unsafe, particularly for women.

According to locals, exposed wiring, a damaged ceiling with falling plaster, and persistent foul odour have made the facility difficult and risky to use. They have questioned the effectiveness of municipal oversight, pointing out that maintenance contracts worth lakhs of rupees are awarded for public toilets, yet basic upkeep appears absent.

Members of Sajag Nagrik Manch recalled that earlier complaints regarding a public toilet near the Sector-1 Belapur vegetable market led to the installation of an electricity meter and water connection. However, they noted that corrective action was taken only after complaints were raised, reinforcing the perception that the civic administration responds reactively rather than proactively.

Tanker water for hill plantation supplied only after issue was highlighted

Citizens also referred to a recent instance where tanker water was supplied to the three-tier plantation at Parsik Hill only after reports highlighted that the trees were wilting due to lack of water. While welcoming the step, they questioned why such measures were not taken earlier without public pressure.

Critics alleged that the municipal administration focuses on cosmetic cleanliness drives during the Swachh Survekshan period, while routine maintenance of essential public amenities is overlooked for the rest of the year.

Demand for transparency, inspections and accountability from officials

Regular visitor Vishnu Khandare demanded that the NMMC publish details of all maintenance contracts for public toilets on its official website and that senior officials conduct surprise inspections to assess on-ground conditions.

Advocate Himanshu Katkar of Sajag Nagrik Manch said that even under an administrator-led regime, there has been a visible decline in administrative standards. “There appears to be little accountability among officials and contractors, and it is ordinary citizens who bear the consequences,” he said.

