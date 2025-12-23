Thane Civic Body Honours ASHA Workers With Special Screening Of Marathi Film ‘Asha’, Celebrating Their Silent Role In Public Health

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Health Department today organised special free screenings of the Marathi film 'Asha' for hundreds of Thane's ASHA workers at Thane malls. |

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Health Department today organised special free screenings of the Marathi film 'Asha' for hundreds of Thane's ASHA workers at Thane malls, allowing them to see their own struggles and triumphs reflected on screen as a gesture of honour and recognition.

Over 670 ASHA workers attend screenings across three city malls

The film, featuring Rinku Rajguru, highlights the challenges ASHA workers face balancing work with personal life. The screenings aimed to acknowledge their crucial, often invisible, contribution to public health.

The film, an initiative of the Thane Municipal Corporation's health department and Dr. Prasad Patil, was watched of the ASHA workers. Over 670 Asha workers watched the film at three locations: Viviana Mall, Cine Wonder Mall, and Korum Mall. For them, this experience was not just limited to watching a movie; it was a moment of self-respect. The similarity between the story shown on screen and their actual life struggles brought tears to the eyes of many.

Civic health officer calls ASHA workers the backbone of healthcare system

Dr Patil from the Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “The work done by ASHA workers, from going door to door for vaccination, maternal health, family planning, to crises like pandemics, cannot be valued. ASHA workers are the true backbone of the health system. No amount of praise for their work is enough. To salute their work, the Thane Municipal Corporation's health department has implemented a unique initiative and brought smiles to the faces of the ASHA workers.Healthcare does not just mean hospitals and doctors, but the invisible hard work of thousands of women who support that service is equally important”.

