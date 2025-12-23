Mumbai News: Activist Flags Massive Drinking Water Wastage In Sahar P&T Colony, Writes To BMC Commissioner

Sahar P&T Colony located in Vile Parle East |

Mumbai: A citizen activist has written to BMC Commissioner highlighting the heavy wastage of drinking water in Sahar P&T Colony located in Vile Parle East due to ongoing repair/construction activities, which have been adversely affecting the local residents.

Unauthorised tapping of main water line blamed for continuous loss of potable water

"At the Sahar P&T colony, in K-East ward near Metro 7 corridor from Dahisar to T2 International Airport, the BMC Hydraulic Engineering team, without proper coordination with P&T colony officials, has reported tapped the main drinking water line in the course of ongoing works related to Metro 7 project. This has resulted in continuous wastage of potable water, which is flowing unabated and being lost rather than used for drinking or essential domestic purposes.

As a result, many houses and flats are inundated with overflow water, causing discomfort to residents and potential damage to private property," the email sent by activist Godfrey Pimenta said.

Activist seeks immediate inspection and corrective measures from civic body

"The essential drinking water being wasted in a city where many areas face issues of water supply pressure. There is no action despite informal mentions to former corporator. We request the BMC to take urgent and effective action and inspect the site immediately for unauthorised tapping resulting in wastage of drinking water and stop the uncontrolled discharge of potable water," Pimenta said.

