 Western Railway Motorman Killed During Shunting Operation At Virar Yard
Officials said Sahu was walking along the down main line to facilitate the shunting operation when he was struck by the Amritsar–Mumbai Paschim Express (Train No. 12903). Due to a curve on the track and low visibility at night, he reportedly failed to notice the approaching speeding train. He sustained fatal injuries in the impact and was declared dead.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 02:14 AM IST
Western Railway Motorman Killed During Shunting Operation At Virar Yard

A motorman of Western Railway was killed in a tragic accident at Virar North Yard on Saturday night while on duty.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Kumar Sahu, who was proceeding to take charge of a train when the incident occurred in the Virar yard.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place around 8.20 pm during shunting operations.

The body was taken to the Gram Panchayat Hospital at Virar for post-mortem examination and was handed over to the family on Sunday morning.

Sahu is survived by his wife, a 17-year-old son, and a 14-year-old daughter.

Western Railway officials said the case has been treated as an “in-on-duty” (IOD) death. An amount of Rs 30,000 was provided as funeral assistance, while Rs 25,000 was released as immediate relief to the family. The process for settlement of service benefits, including gratuity, group insurance, and disbursement of the other contribution, has also been initiated.

In addition, the Railways will pay an ex-gratia compensation of Rs25 lakh, and one eligible family member will be offered a compassionate appointment, as per existing rules.

