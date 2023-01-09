Thane: Jitendra Awhad's wife claims conspiracy is being hatched to frame the NCP leader in rape case

Jitendra Awhad | Facebook

A tweet of former Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad's wife Ruta Awhad that a conspiracy is being hatched to frame the NCP leader in a rape case has created a stir in the political circle.

Ruta Awhad in her tweet said, "Already a molestation case under section 354 has been registered against Jitendra Awhad and now I came to know from my close source that the woman is now being searched in order to frame him in rape case under IPC sections 376."

Awhad has tagged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in her tweet.

Earlier, Rida Rashid, a BJP party worker from Mumbra, had filed a molestation case against Mr Awhad in November during the Kalwa bridge inauguration by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Rashid alleged that when the new bridge was being inaugurated, the MLA had touched her with the wrong intention.

Mr Awhad has been charged with Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354 which deals with the assault or criminal force to woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.

A local court granted anticipatory bail to Mr Awhad in the case.

Both Jitendra Awhad and Ruta Awhad were unavailable for the comments.