Mumbai: Female teen suffers 'mild heart attack' on local train, saved by two alert TCs

Mumbai: PIL seeks separate compartment for senior citizens in local trains |

Two alert female ticket checkers (TCs) of the Central Railway saved the life of a woman passenger on Sunday. Pinky Roy, a 19-year-old student who also works with a Ghansoli-based private firm, was on her way home when she experienced severe chest pain.

According to her mother, the teen boarded a local train from the trans-harbour line at around 1.30 pm on Saturday. She was supposed to change train at Thane. When the train started from Airoli, the Karjat resident experienced severe chest pain.

TCs Deepa Vaidya and Jain Marcella were checking tickets in the same compartment. After noticing the moaning girl, both of them swung into action and informed the Thane station manager, asking to arrange medical help.

Passenger Survives After Mild Heart Attack

“When train reached Thane, we immediately took the teen to the emergency medical clinic at platform number one,” said Vaidya. As the condition of the passenger was critical, she was rushed to the civil hospital with the help of Government Railway Police and another passenger, she added.

“The passenger had a medical history. After being admitted to the ICU, it was found that she had suffered a mild heart attack,” said the senior CR official, while adding that her parents were informed in the meantime.

Subsequently, Pinky Roy's mother reached the hospital and profusely thanked both the TCs for the life-saving action.