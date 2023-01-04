Thane: Man pulled out of local train, beaten to death by three people at Mumbra railway station | Representative image

Thane: A 43-year-old man was pulled out of a suburban local train and beaten to death by three persons at Mumbra station, the Thane railway police said on Wednesday. The trio is yet to be identified.

Around 10.50 pm on January 1, three persons dragged one Kamaluddin Ansar Shaikh from an Ambernath-bound local train and thrashed him, said the station house officer at Thane railway police station.

Shaikh was drunk when he was assaulted, he said.

Reason of crime being ascertained

The police initially registered an accidental death report but upgraded it to an FIR with charges under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) based on the findings of the post-mortem and technical data.

A probe is underway to identify the trio and the reason behind the crime, the police said.