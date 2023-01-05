WATCH: Man smokes cigarette in Mumbai's local train from Thane to Karjat; video goes viral | Video screengrab

Thane: In a viral video, a man was reportedly caught smoking in a local train from Thane to Karjat. Making the matter worse is the fact that this person was reportedly travelling in a disabled persons compartment. Smoking in trains is strictly forbidden and is a punishable offence.

The man appears to be in his 30's and is wearing glasses and a green scarf around his neck. He simply lowers his head and lights up his cigarette in the local train which appears to be less crowded. Without the fear of authorities or even people reporting him, the man is seen smoking in swagger. After lighting up the cigarette he simply throws the matchstick out the window and carries on with his activity least bothered about passengers travelling in the compartment.

Section 167 of the Railways Act specifies that anyone found smoking in a compartment despite prohibition or objection from a co-passenger is liable for a fine of up to Rs 200.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Mumbai: BMC invites tenders for installing smoke dispersing mechanisms in civic hospitals