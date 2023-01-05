e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: Man smokes cigarette in Mumbai's local train from Thane to Karjat; video goes viral

WATCH: Man smokes cigarette in Mumbai's local train from Thane to Karjat; video goes viral

Section 167 of the Railways Act specifies that anyone found smoking in a compartment despite prohibition or objection from a co-passenger is liable for a fine of up to Rs 200.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Man smokes cigarette in Mumbai's local train from Thane to Karjat; video goes viral | Video screengrab
Follow us on

Thane: In a viral video, a man was reportedly caught smoking in a local train from Thane to Karjat. Making the matter worse is the fact that this person was reportedly travelling in a disabled persons compartment. Smoking in trains is strictly forbidden and is a punishable offence.

The man appears to be in his 30's and is wearing glasses and a green scarf around his neck. He simply lowers his head and lights up his cigarette in the local train which appears to be less crowded. Without the fear of authorities or even people reporting him, the man is seen smoking in swagger. After lighting up the cigarette he simply throws the matchstick out the window and carries on with his activity least bothered about passengers travelling in the compartment.

Section 167 of the Railways Act specifies that anyone found smoking in a compartment despite prohibition or objection from a co-passenger is liable for a fine of up to Rs 200.

Watch video here:

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC invites tenders for installing smoke dispersing mechanisms in civic hospitals
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Illegal bullock cart race lead to ruckus near Mira-Bhayandar flyover, FIR registered; watch...

Mumbai: Illegal bullock cart race lead to ruckus near Mira-Bhayandar flyover, FIR registered; watch...

Mumbai updates: Govt working to reduce number of permissions to help industries, says CM Shinde

Mumbai updates: Govt working to reduce number of permissions to help industries, says CM Shinde

Who is Deven Bharti? IPS officer from Bihar who takes charge as Mumbai's first Special Commissioner...

Who is Deven Bharti? IPS officer from Bihar who takes charge as Mumbai's first Special Commissioner...

Thane: Metro iron plate girder claims life of a 37-year-old ragpicker

Thane: Metro iron plate girder claims life of a 37-year-old ragpicker

Mumbai: MBVV Cops Reunite Kidnapped 2-Month-old Baby with Mother, 4 Held

Mumbai: MBVV Cops Reunite Kidnapped 2-Month-old Baby with Mother, 4 Held