Mumbai: BMC invites tenders for smoke thowing mechanism

Mumbai: The BMC has invited tenders to install a mechanism which throws smoke out if a fire erupts in hospitals. This mechanism will be installed at Sion, Nair and KEM hospitals with an expenditure of Rs12.57 crore. The BMC commissioner has given approval for the proposal recently.

It has been noticed that during a fire, smoke hinders visibility and creates obstruction in the rescue operation. Even, many people die due to inhaling smoke.

The new mechanism will increase visibility during a fire and will help the fire brigade officials to douse the fire.

BMC has selected one firm for the said work which will supply, test, install and maintain the smoke-throwing mechanism.

Last year, 10 infant had died after inhaling smoke in a fire in the government hospital in Bhandara. Eleven patients had died after fire engulfs the Dreams Mall of Bhandup.