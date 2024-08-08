Thane Horror: 5-Year-Old Dies After Dog Falls On Her From Fifth Floor |

A four-year-old girl was killed after a dog fell on her from the fifth floor of a residential building, while she was walking with her mother on a busy road in Mumbra on Tuesday afternoon. The freak incident was captured in CCTV footage and its video has gone viral on social media.

In the visuals, a dog can be seen falling on the victim when she and her mother were passing below the Chirag Mansion building located in the Amrut Nagar area. Bystanders rushed the unconscious minor to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. The deceased was the only child of her parents and lived on the ground floor of the same building.

According to police sources, a resident has been identified as Zaid Syed, 19, who lived in a terrace flat on the fifth floor of the said building and kept a pet dog for several years. During the investigation, the police learnt that the canine somehow managed to cut the rope to which it was tied, and jumped off. The dog sustained injuries and was seen whimpering and limping after the fall. Upon receiving information about the incident, an animal lover took the animal for treatment.

MUMBRA | A tragic incident occurred in Mumbra, where a dog fell on a three-year-old child, resulting in her death. The child was walking with her mother when the dog, which was on the fifth floor of a building, jumped off and landed on the child. The incident took place in the… pic.twitter.com/lBQHjLnXDz — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) August 7, 2024

Mumbra police station senior Inspector Anil Shinde said, “We have registered an accidental death report in the matter. We will check whether the dog owner has obtained permission from the local civic body to keep the dog.”