 Thane News: Headed For Party, BMC Employee Drowns After Dam Discharge
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: Headed For Party, BMC Employee Drowns After Dam Discharge

Thane News: Headed For Party, BMC Employee Drowns After Dam Discharge

According to Shahapur police, the fatal mishap occurred on Saturday evening when five people traveling in a car to a Gatari party on the banks of the Tansa river in Shahapur where e affected by a water surge caused by discharge from a dam.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 03:39 AM IST
article-image
Thane News: Headed For Party, BMC Employee Drowns After Dam Discharge | Representative Image

A 45-year-old BMC employee drowned, while four of his peers had a close shave when their car was swept away by water gushing from the Tansa river. The deceased was identified as Ganpat Shelkande.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Couple Found Dead In Goregaon, Police Suspect Man Strangled Wife Before Committing...
article-image

According to Shahapur police, the fatal mishap took place on the Saturday evening when five of them were headed in a car for Gatari (celebrations before beginning of the Shravan month) party on the banks of Tansa river in Shahapur. The water level surged due to discharge from a dam in Thane district, said senior Inspector Jitendra Thakur.

Read Also
Mumbai: New Hoarding Policy Draft Proposes BMC Approval For Erecting Billboard And Restrictions On...
article-image

While three people managed to save themselves, two others, including Shelkande, were swept away. The locals rushed to the spot, fished them and alerted police. The deceased was taken to Shahapur primary health centre where he was pronounced dead. The body was handed over to his family following a post-mortem. An accidental death report has been lodged, said cops

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Surge In Drunk Driving Cases Leads To More Frequent Police Nakabandis

Mumbai News: Surge In Drunk Driving Cases Leads To More Frequent Police Nakabandis

Maharashtra: Congress Prepares For State Assembly Election Success With Alliance Negotiations In...

Maharashtra: Congress Prepares For State Assembly Election Success With Alliance Negotiations In...

Mumba: 'Parents Of Deceased Son Entitled To Claim Compensation, Even If They Reside Separately In...

Mumba: 'Parents Of Deceased Son Entitled To Claim Compensation, Even If They Reside Separately In...

Mumbai’s Ahmadiyya Community Raises Concerns Over Opposition To Pakistan Supreme Court Ruling

Mumbai’s Ahmadiyya Community Raises Concerns Over Opposition To Pakistan Supreme Court Ruling

Mumbai: BMC To Lay New Sewerage Line In Malad-Goregaon

Mumbai: BMC To Lay New Sewerage Line In Malad-Goregaon