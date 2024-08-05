Thane News: Headed For Party, BMC Employee Drowns After Dam Discharge | Representative Image

A 45-year-old BMC employee drowned, while four of his peers had a close shave when their car was swept away by water gushing from the Tansa river. The deceased was identified as Ganpat Shelkande.

According to Shahapur police, the fatal mishap took place on the Saturday evening when five of them were headed in a car for Gatari (celebrations before beginning of the Shravan month) party on the banks of Tansa river in Shahapur. The water level surged due to discharge from a dam in Thane district, said senior Inspector Jitendra Thakur.

While three people managed to save themselves, two others, including Shelkande, were swept away. The locals rushed to the spot, fished them and alerted police. The deceased was taken to Shahapur primary health centre where he was pronounced dead. The body was handed over to his family following a post-mortem. An accidental death report has been lodged, said cops