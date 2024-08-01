Mumbai: New Hoarding Policy Draft Proposes BMC Approval For Erecting Billboard And Restrictions On Digital Displays

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse | X

Mumbai: The draft for the new hoarding policy recommends mandating permissions for erecting hoardings be obtained from the BMC's Building Proposal Department, in place of the current practice of solely seeking approval from the civic License Department.

Furthermore, the draft for digital hoardings proposes restrictions on video hoardings and suggests implementing an eight-second interval between images on such hoardings to improve visual clarity and reduce distractions.

The city currently has 67 digital hoardings, with 35 additional applications awaiting approval. To better regulate these digital displays, the civic body plans to introduce a dedicated policy alongside the new hoarding policy to address the unique aspects of digital advertising. The draft for the policy is now in its final stages of development. The hoarding policy will be made available for public review, inviting suggestions and objections from citizens.

According to a civic official, "We have received complaints from traffic police and motorists about the distraction caused by frequently changing images on hoardings. For safety reasons, it's crucial to have a gap between visuals displayed on digital hoardings. One suggestion being considered is to ban video hoardings on roads with heavy traffic."

Following the collapse of a massive billboard in Ghatkopar killing 17 on May 13, which was discovered to have been erected on Government Railway Police land, the civic body is planning to mandate that all hoarding installations require permission from the Building Proposal Department.

"This measure will ensure that land records are reviewed before a hoarding is approved and that the area can support the structure," stated a civic official. The draft policy has also suggested prohibiting hoardings on bridges and footpaths.

The BMC established a committee that includes experts from the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay and environment, the Joint Commissioner of Police, and civic officials. This committee is tasked with developing comprehensive guidelines to balance the aesthetic, economic, and regulatory aspects of outdoor advertising in Mumbai.