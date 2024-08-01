Mumbai: BMC Issues Notice To Central Railway Over Oversized Hoardings At Tilak Nagar | FPJ

The BMC has issued a notice to Central Railway (CR) and the contractor, instructing them not to install hoardings that exceed permissible limits on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) at Tilak Nagar railway premises. The civic body has asked CR to adhere to the Supreme Court's (SC) order and halt the erection of the hoarding immediately if it surpasses the allowable size.

On Wednesday, the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of L Ward sent a notice to the Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railway (CR). Dhanaji Hirlekar, Assistant Commissioner of L Ward, stated, "During a routine inspection on July 31, we observed that hoarding work was underway at the Tilak Nagar railway premises. We have promptly issued a notice to CR, instructing them to comply with the Supreme Court's order."

The BMC allows a maximum hoarding size of 40x40 feet in Mumbai, but the billboard that collapsed at Ghatkopar's petrol pump, killing 17 people, was found to be 120x120 ft. Following SC's order on July 10, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) instructed railways to adhere to their notice and promptly remove hoardings that exceed the permissible 40X 40 ft size on their premises. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relation Officer of CR, was not available for comment.