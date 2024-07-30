 Goa CM Pramod Sawant Promises Recovery Of ₹349 Crore From Casinos & Crackdown On Illegal Casino Hoardings
GFP MLA Vijai Sardesai, who tabled the starred question about illegal casinos alleged pending amounts dating back to 2018 and 2020.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured the Legislative Assembly to recover  Rs 349 crore pending dues from land-based casinos within a year and clamp down on illegal casino hoardings, after serious concerns raised by the Opposition in the third week of the session.  

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Concedes To The Delay In Recovery Process

Sawant conceded the delay in the recovery process attributing it to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The recovery process takes time, and there was COVID-19 for nearly two years. I assure you that all pending dues will be recovered within a year,” he said while adding that for some cases challenged in the High Court, the government will expedite these matters.

Sawant also assured a crackdown on small-scale illegal casinos operating in the coastal villages and interiors, after MLAs including the treasury bench expressed concerns about children spending money at these local gambling establishments.

Sardesai Alleges Proliferation Of Illegal Casinos

During the discussion, Sardesai further alleged the proliferation of illegal casinos and called for action against these operations including slot machines. He also raised concerns about illegal hoardings promoting casinos in Sri Lanka, noting their presence along key routes including Mopa and Dabolim. "We will take action against the illegal hoardings," the CM said.

BJP MLA Delilah Lobo alleged that children have been spending from Rs 100 to Rs 200 at these small illegal casino hubs.

Sardesai and Lobo’s concerns were echoed by LoP Yuri Alemao, AAP MLA Venzy Veigas. Alemao further demanded the removal of a Majestic Pride casino hoarding, alleging it violated a High Court order. In a subsequent development, the Porvorim police registered a case against the illegal advertisement promoting Sri Lankan casinos.

