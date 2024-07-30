Goa: Opposition MLAs Criticize State Govt For Neglecting Historical Sites; Call For Immediate Action

Mapusa: Opposition MLAs criticised the government for its delay in designating historically significant sites as protected monuments.

The MLAs highlighted that several key locations, including Azad Maidan, Chieftain Memorial, and Lohia Maidan are poorly maintained and have become shelters for drunkards, gamblers and other anti-social elements.

Leader Of Opposition, Yuri Alemao Speaks On The Issue

Leader of Opposition, Yuri Alemao revealed that he had written to the Chief Minister last year about the need to refurbish these historical sites but no action had been taken.

"This government is insensitive towards historical sites, raising questions about their nationalism and patriotism," Alemao stated during the Question Hour. He emphasised that anti-social activities at these sites are causing a nuisance, while the government remains oblivious.

Congress MLA Altone D'Costa Urges Govt To Refurbish Betul & Cabo De Rama Forts

Congress MLA Altone D’Costa urged the government to refurbish Betul and Cabo de Rama Forts, two historically significant sites in his constituency that have not received proper attention.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Viegas pointed out that the government had previously assured in a written reply to undertake work at ten historical sites, but only four had seen any progress. "What is the status of the remaining six places? Does the government plan to address them or will they be ignored?" Viegas questioned.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai Raises Concerns About Freedom Of Speech

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai raised concerns about freedom of speech, noting that a candidate from the INDIA alliance was not allowed to hold a political meeting at Lohia Maidan during the elections. He questioned whether the government would take action against the concerned authority.

Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira added that the anti-social activities at these historical sites tarnish their reputation and urged the government to provide security at these locations.

Minister Of Archaeology Subhash Pal Dessai Responds To Concerns

Responding to these concerns, Minister of Archaeology Subhash Pal Dessai informed the House that sites such as Lohia Maidan in Margao, Azad Maidan in Panaji, Chieftains Memorial in Cuncolim, and Martyrs Memorials in Patradevi and Assolna are not notified as protected monuments because they do not meet the criteria under ‘the Goa Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1978’.

He stated that there are no plans to amend the Act to include these sites as protected monuments since their custody lies with various other authorities such as the PWD and local bodies.

"As these places are not over 100 years old, they cannot be brought under the purview of the Protected Monument Act. Additionally, designating these sites as protected monuments will prevent their use for meetings and protests," Pal Dessai explained.