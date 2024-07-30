Goa: Revered Guru Shrimad Vidyadheesh Teertha Swamiji Begins Chaturmasya Vrat In Bengaluru

Panaji: The 24th Mathadhipati of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math, Paramapujya Shrimad Vidyadheesh Teertha Shreepad Wader Swamiji, one of the revered Gurus of the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin community, accepted the Chaturmasya Vrat for the Krodhi Nama Samvatsara at Shri Dwarkanath Bhavan in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, on Saturday, July 27, 2024. On this same day swamiji became Peethadhipati back in 2021

Previously, in 1979, the senior yativarya, Shrimad Vidyadhiraj Tirtha Shripad Wader Swamiji, conducted his Chaturmasya Vrat here. After 45 years, this year, the devotees in Bengaluru have the privilege of serving their Guru once again.

About The Observation Of Chaturmasya Vrat

Swamiji will observe the Chaturmasya Vrat from July 27 to September 18. He arrived in Bengaluru from the Kumta Mokkam on July 25. Many devotees welcomed the Pattadevaru of the Math, Shri Ram Veeravithal, and Swamiji with a grand procession.

Next year, Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math will complete 550 years. To celebrate this auspicious occasion, Swamiji has decided to offer 550 crore Shri Ram Nama Japa in 550 days through the devotees of GSB samajh. This Abhiyana will run from April 17, 2024, to October 18, 2025, with over 118 centers and sub-centers. The Bengaluru GSB community and Chaturmasya committee members expressed their joy over this unique opportunity to do the Ram Nama Japa at the same time serve their Guru during this Chaturmasya Vrat.

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 8:00 am to evening, the religious rituals for the Chaturmasya Vrat Sweekar took place. The programme included Ganapati Pooja, Mruttika Pooja, Vyasa Pooja, and the Chaturmasya Vrat Sweekar by Swamiji, followed by a Sabha Karyakrama. Swamiji blessed the devotees, emphasizing that sincere devotion to God will surely lead to salvation and that engaging in God’s work and rituals is our primary duty. He also highlighted the significance of Ekadashi.

Several Important Initiatives Announced

Swamiji announced several important initiatives in his blessings. As part of the 550th-anniversary celebrations of the Math, the Shri Ram Nama Jap campaign will continue until October 18, 2025. Following this, from October 19, 2025, to November 26, 2025, the Shri Ram Rath will visit all Jap centers and sub-centers throughout Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka. From November 27, 2025, to December 7, 2025, special religious and cultural programmes will be held at Partagali Math.

During this period, a 77-foot bronze statue of Shri Ram will be installed at the Math. Swamiji blessed the community to lead these initiatives for the pleasure of God.

Members of the Shree Gokarn Math Central Committee, Bengaluru Chaturmasya Committee, various temple committees, Shri Ram Nama Jap campaign committee, and thousands of devotees participated in the event, receiving the blessings of Shri Hari Guru.