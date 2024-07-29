Goa: AAP Intensifies Road Repair Campaign With Protest In Siolim, Targets MLA Delilah Lobo

AAP |

Mapusa: Continuing its campaign against poor road conditions in Goa, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested in the Siolim constituency on Sunday, following earlier demonstrations in Saligao, Pernem, and Mapusa.

Targeting local MLA Delilah Lobo, who switched from Congress to BJP for development, AAP demanded urgent repairs to the pothole-ridden roads in Siolim.

1-Week Deadline For Action Issued By AAP State President Amit Palekar

AAP state President Amit Palekar issued a one-week deadline for action, warning of a protest outside the MLA’s residence if repairs are not made. "Whether in Anjuna, Assagao, or Siolim, the roads are in a deplorable state. If no action is taken immediately, AAP will stage a sit-in protest at her residence," he declared.

Palekar criticized the Chief Minister for failing to curb corruption in infrastructure works, attributing the poor road conditions to BJP's mismanagement.

He suggested the Chief Minister conduct a tour to witness the poor state of roads first-hand.

AAP Working President Valmiki Naik Accuses BJP Of Only Improving Roads Before Elections

AAP's Working President Valmiki Naik accused some BJP MLAs of only improving roads before elections to garner votes, stating, "AAP has launched a movement across Goa to showcase the true state of Viksit Goem. We don't want Goans to endure substandard roads until the next elections."

Read Also Goa: Police Investigate Rumdamol Housing Board Burglary With Expert Assistance

Highlighting the impact on tourism, AAP leader Pujan Malvankar noted that Siolim road serves as a crucial route for popular destinations like Assagao, Vagator, and Anjuna, where both tourists and locals face hardships due to poor conditions.

AAP leader Irwin Fonseca criticized the handling of utility works, calling it a waste of public money.