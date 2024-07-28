Goa: Police Investigate Rumdamol Housing Board Burglary With Expert Assistance

Margao: After a major burglary was reported at the Rumdamol Housing Board, the Maina-Curtorim police have swung into action by requisitioning the services of fingerprint experts as part of the investigations.

The police also went about the task of scrutinising CCTV footage of the residential areas in the vicinity to obtain clues.

About The Incident

The incident has occurred when the inmates of the house had gone out of station. Relatives, however, pointed out that gold jewellery, besides cash was inside the house when the incident occurred. After the incident was conveyed on Saturday by the relatives, the inmates are expected to return home and will shed light on the theft.