Goa: BJP Leader Parag Raikar Leads Delegation To Address Tourist Coach Harassment Cases

Margao: A delegation of owners of tourist coaches on Saturday called upon the Goa Police to investigate the reported incidents of harassment meted out to the operators and initiate appropriate action against the culprits.

Demands Made By The Delegation

The delegation led by BJP leader Parag Raikar called on Sub-Divisional Police Officer, DySP Santosh Desai with a charter of demands, including implementation of measures to ensure the safety of private taxi, tempo travellers, bus owners, drivers and passengers, including increased police patrolling in known trouble spots.

The delegation also called for strict enforcement of regulations governing the conduct of all taxi operators to prevent unfair practices and ensure a level playing field.

Raikar pointed out that locals as well as tourists should have a choice in choosing vehicles and not be forced to opt for a vehicle of an organisation, association or individual.

“We believe that addressing these issues promptly and effectively will not only protect the interests of private taxi tempo travellers, bus owners and drivers but also enhance the overall image of Goa as a safe and welcoming destination,” Raikar said.

DySP Santosh Desai later told the media that the police heard the grievances of the owners of tourist coaches. “We will now call the representatives of the tourist taxi operators plying from the hotels to hear them on the issue,” he said, adding that the police would try to evolve a solution after hearing both parties.

Raikar, however, said failure by the law enforcement agencies, including the police and the transport department would compel the tourist coach and tempo traveller owners to knock on the doors of the High Court for justice.