Goa: Truck Loaded With Basalt Stone Powder Overturns In Cacora-Curchorem

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Sanguem: A truck loaded with basalt stone powder turned turtle by the side of the main road at Cacora-Curchorem on Friday morning.

About The Incident

Sources informed that the truck driver was reportedly unloading the crushed basalt stone powder by the side of the main road. However, while the truck was being unloaded it fell on its side due to the loose mud.

Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuenkar Criticizes Relocation Of Goa Housing Board Office From Margao To Porvorim
The truck driver who was seated inside the truck at the time of the incident came out of the truck by breaking open the window glass. The truck driver reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, the locals from Cacora have criticised the ongoing sewerage work in the area which they claim is the cause of many accidents.

