Mapusa MLA Ulhas Tuenkar Criticizes Relocation Of Goa Housing Board Office From Margao To Porvorim

Mapusa: Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuenkar raised concerns in the Goa Legislative Assembly about the recent relocation of the Goa Housing Board office from Gogol, Margao to Porvorim.

Points Made By Navelim MA Ulhas Tuenkar

Tuenkar argued that the move has significantly inconvenienced South Goa residents, who now face long journeys to address their grievances.

Tuenkar pointed out that while two clerical staff members remain in Margao, the entire technical staff has been moved to Porvorim, causing considerable difficulty for locals in South Goa.

He emphasized that this shift has disrupted services for residents who previously relied on the office in Margao for assistance.

Housing Minister Sudin Dhavalikar Defends The Move

In response, Housing Minister Sudin Dhavalikar explained that the relocation was necessitated by the dilapidated condition of the previous office building in Gogol.

"The building we were using was in a deteriorated state. If we can acquire 200 sq metres of land, we are prepared to construct a new facility for the office," Dhavalikar said.

Tuenkar, however, suggested alternative solutions to address the problem.

He highlighted that the Goa Housing Board owns approximately 25,000 sq metres of vacant land with around 30 plots that are vulnerable to encroachment. Additionally, he noted that 33 flats at the Davorlim Housing Board have been vacant for the past six years.

Proposal Made By Ulhas Tuenkar

Tuenkar proposed that two of these flats could be converted into office space, providing a more accessible location for South Goa residents.

Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral echoed Tuenkar's sentiments, urging the Housing Minister to utilize the existing properties held by the ministry rather than seeking new land.

Cabral also raised concerns about encroachments on open spaces within Housing Board properties, calling for prompt government action to address these issues.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao added another dimension to the debate, revealing that several shops operating from Housing Board premises have not paid rent for years.

Alemao urged the government to take steps to recover the outstanding rents, emphasizing the need for financial accountability.

The debate highlights the broader issues surrounding the relocation of public services and the management of Housing Board properties.