Goa: Motorists Demand Action On Pothole-Ridden Margao-Mungul Stretch Of Road

Margao: The stretch of road along the Margao-Mungul section has been left damaged with several potholes dotting the stretch.

While motorists have complained that they have to negotiate the potholes to avoid accidents, social activist Santan Pereira has demanded action, pointing out that the stretch of the road was hot-mixed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Margao for the Viksit Bharat Viksit Goa event earlier this year.

Question Raised By Social Activist Santan Pereira

Pereira questioned how the road had washed off after the first rains when it was carpeted just months ago. He demanded action by the PWD against the contractor, who had executed the work of hot-mixing the road.

When The Goan contacted a senior PWD engineer to shed light on the road in question, the official pointed out that the contractor had not been paid the dues for the road work. He said that the contractor is bound by the defect liability period which mandates him to repair the damaged road at his own cost.