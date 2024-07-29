Goa: Gram Sabhas Across South Goa Say No To Sunburn Festival Amid Environmental & Social Concerns

Margao: Sunday saw a number of gram sabha meetings across Salcete opposing the proposed plans to shift the Sunburn music festival to South Goa, including gram sabhas of the village Panchayats of Varca, Betalbatim, and Carmona.

Resolutions Adopted

The resolutions adopted by the gram sabhas opposing the Sunburn festival in South Goa assume significance and come against the backdrop of the fact that the Goa Industrial Development Corporation Board had last week decided not to permit the Sunburn festival at the IDC land at Quittol in the jurisdiction of Betul panchayat.

In fact, most of the gram sabha meetings held at Carmona, Varca, Sarzora, Chinchinim, Betalbatim, Camurlim, and Nuvem unanimously adopted resolutions opposing any plans to shift the Sunburn festival in South Goa.

Sunburn Festival Met With Opposition At The Betalbatim Gram Sabha

At the Betalbatim gram sabha, members opposed the Sunburn festival in South Goa for a host of reasons, including issues on environment, social disruptions, public safety, besides strain on infrastructure.

Members pointed out that the festival brings an influx of tourists to the State, leading to noise pollution and waste generation. It was further pointed out that the festival led to social disruptions due to the large gatherings, resulting in instances of substance abuse by the participants, and causing distress to the local population.

Members said the high concentration of people at one point poses challenges to law and order, besides the safety of the people. It was also mentioned that the festival causes a strain on the infrastructure, including roads and public health.

Sarzora Sarpanch Leona Fernandes told the media after the gram sabha on Sunday that the members have unanimously opposed any plans to hold the controversial Sunburn festival in South Goa.

Varca deputy Sarpanch Solon Furtado informed that the members of the gram sabha in one voice unanimously opposed the Sunburn festival in South Goa.

Similar resolution was adopted by the Camurlim village gram sabha on Sunday. Sarpanch Basil Fernandes informed that the gram sabha has unanimously opposed the Sunburn festival anywhere in South Goa.

Carmona Sarpanch Sandra Martins told the media after the meeting that the village gram sabha was unanimous in adopting a resolution opposing Sunburn festival anywhere in South Goa.

At the Nuvem Gram Sabha, member Amancio Fernandes proposed a resolution that the Sunburn festival should not be held in South Goa, saying the festival encourages late night drinking, drugs and Prostitution.

Instead, he suggested having a Goan music festival. The proposal was second by all the gram sabha members.