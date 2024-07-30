Goa CM Pramod Sawant Provides Reassurances On Cujira Educational Complex Security Amid Opposition Concerns

Panaji: In response to concerns raised by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao regarding safety and security at the Cujira Educational Complex, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who holds the education portfolio, provided reassurances and details during the legislative session.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Gives Clarification

Addressing questions about antisocial elements and illegal activities at the complex, Sawant clarified that no such incidents have been reported by the school authorities, parents, or the headmaster to the Directorate since the establishment of the complex.

Regarding safety measures, Sawant emphasised that the respective school managements are actively implementing necessary precautions to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and parents.

Responding to queries about CCTV camera installations, Sawant confirmed that all schools within the Cujira Educational Complex are equipped with CCTV cameras, thus ensuring enhanced monitoring and security.

However, when asked about budgetary provisions for expanding CCTV coverage across all schools in Goa for student safety, the Chief Minister stated that no specific budget allocation has been made for this purpose.

Regarding the Goa School Child Protection Policy 2024, Sawant mentioned that its implementation is currently in progress. He assured that the policy aims to further strengthen safety measures and protection protocols for school children statewide.